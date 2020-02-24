18 Images
Huge rally highlights Trump’s visit to India
President Trump kicked off a 36-hour visit to India that includes a rally at the world’s second-largest stadium and a trip to the Taj Mahal.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One upon their arrival in Ahmedabad, India, on Monday. This is the first time a sitting American president has visited Ahmedabad, an anonymous destination for much of the world but a major industrial city and the source of a large diaspora in the U.S. (AFP via Getty Images)
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the couple at the airport in western India. Trump’s visit follows Modi’s visit in September to the U.S., where the two leaders walked beside each other at a rock concert in Houston in front of 50,000 Indian Americans. (AFP via Getty Images)
People arrived early at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera for the rally. (AFP via Getty Images)
Hindu priests perform rituals during prayers in New Delhi. (AFP via Getty Images)
Cutouts of Trump and Modi along Trump’s motorcade route in Ahmedabad. (AFP via Getty Images)
Masks of Trump and Modi are displayed by rally-goers before the start of the event. (Associated Press)
Modi serves as a guide during a visit to Gandhi’s ashram in Ahmedabad. (AFP via Getty Images)
Activists in Guwahati protest Trump’s visit. (Associated Press)
In Hyderabad, anti-Trump protesters are detained by police. (Associated Press)
People try to catch a glimpse of Trump along a motorcade route in Ahmedabad. (AFP via Getty Images)
Trump’s motorcade heads through Ahmedabad. (Associated Press)
Trump and Modi walk behind a bulletproof barrier during the ‘Namaste, Trump’ rally in Montera. (AFP via Getty Images)
The leaders interact with the crowd. (Associated Press)
The American national anthem is played at the rally. (Associated Press)
Senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, center, were among those in the crowd. (AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial view Sardar Patel Stadium. (AFP via Getty Images)
“India’s rise as a prosperous and independent nation is an example to every nation in the world and one of the most outstanding achievements of our century,” Trump said during his speech. “It’s all the more inspiring because you have done it as a democratic country. You have done it as a peaceful country. You have done it as a tolerant country.” (AFP via Getty Images)
Trump acknowledges cheers after his speech. (AFP via Getty Images)
1/18