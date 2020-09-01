Trump visits Kenosha, Wis., in wake of Jacob Blake shooting
President Donald Trump tours an area affected by civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)
President Trump walks up to speak to business owners as he tours a neighborhood damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.), left, joins Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday. President Trump was also visiting the city. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)
The Rev. Jesse Jackson participates in a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, Wis. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
People without masks wave and take video and photos as President Trump’s motorcade passes in Kenosha, Wis. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
National Guard soldiers supplement local police to secure Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wis., which President Trump was scheduled to visit later in the day. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
People line up to watch as the motorcade with President Donald Trump passes by in Kenosha, Wis. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)