U.N. Climate Action Summit
Youth Climate activist Greta Thunberg, right, speaks during the 2019 Climate Action Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)
Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, attends the 2019 Climate Action Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Justin Lane/EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence confer during the 2019 Climate Action Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
Activists with DC Climate Strike use a boat to block traffic on K Street in Washington, D.C., to call attention to the climate crisis. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
Environmental activists block an intersection as they gather to protest to shut down the city during global climate action week in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
Environmental activists block an intersection as they gather to protest to shut down the city during global climate action week in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
Police lift an activist with DC Climate Strike who used a boat to block traffic on K Street in Washington, D.C., to call attention to the climate crisis. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
Environmental activists block an intersection as they gather to protest during global climate action week in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
