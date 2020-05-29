12 Images
Anger and protest continue in Minnesota over the death of George Floyd
Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, break out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Protesters in Minneapolis demonstrate outside a fast food restaurant that’s in flames. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Protesters enter a smoke-filled part of Minneapolis’ 3rd Police Precinct. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Protesters linked in arms demonstrate outside a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Protesters stand outside the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct station. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters demonstrate outside the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, which is in flames. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
A protester douses her face with milk after being exposed to tear gas fired by police in St. Paul. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
A protester faces off with two police officers using less-lethal ammunition in their weapons in St. Paul. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
A person takes items from a liquor store in Minneapolis. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
A man breaks a window at a tire store in St. Paul. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Bystanders watch as police walk down a street in St. Paul. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
