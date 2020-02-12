Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Siba the poodle
15 Images

2020 Westminster dog show

Siba the standard poodle struts off with best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York.

Siba the poodle is taken for a triumphant trot after winning best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club show in New York on Tuesday. (Associated Press)
The 3-year-old Siba gives the media a photo op after her victory.  (Associated Press)
Bourbon the whippet finished second. (Associated Press)
Daniel the golden retriever was clearly the crowd favorite — a golden has never won at Westminster — and fans chanted his name. (Associated Press)
Bono the Havanese made the final grouping. (Associated Press)
Wilma, a boxer, also made the final grouping. (Associated Press)
Also in the final grouping was Vinny the wire fox terrier. (Associated Press)
Addie, a Komondor, in action Tuesday. (Associated Press)
An unidentified Lhasa Apso. (Associated Press)
An unidentified old English sheepdog. (Associated Press)
Baker, a Tibetan terrier. (Associated Press)
Azawakhs wait for their turn. (Associated Press)
Pink the border collie clears a hurdle. (Associated Press)
An unidentified Spinone Italiano. (Associated Press)
Nonet Rose, a Berger Picard. (Associated Press)
