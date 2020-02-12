15 Images
2020 Westminster dog show
Siba the standard poodle struts off with best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York.
Siba the poodle is taken for a triumphant trot after winning best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club show in New York on Tuesday. (Associated Press)
The 3-year-old Siba gives the media a photo op after her victory. (Associated Press)
Bourbon the whippet finished second. (Associated Press)
Daniel the golden retriever was clearly the crowd favorite — a golden has never won at Westminster — and fans chanted his name. (Associated Press)
Bono the Havanese made the final grouping. (Associated Press)
Wilma, a boxer, also made the final grouping. (Associated Press)
Also in the final grouping was Vinny the wire fox terrier. (Associated Press)
Addie, a Komondor, in action Tuesday. (Associated Press)
An unidentified Lhasa Apso. (Associated Press)
An unidentified old English sheepdog. (Associated Press)
Baker, a Tibetan terrier. (Associated Press)
Azawakhs wait for their turn. (Associated Press)
Pink the border collie clears a hurdle. (Associated Press)
An unidentified Spinone Italiano. (Associated Press)
Nonet Rose, a Berger Picard. (Associated Press)
