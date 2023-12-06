LA Times Today: In Gaza, a father tries to shield his kids from falling bombs
The Israeli Defense Force estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. In Gaza, more than 1.7 million people have been displaced, where health officials say the death toll has surpassed 14,500.
While this has been the deadliest and most destructive period of the conflict, for many, the violence of ongoing war has remained all too familiar for decades.
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum wrote about one boy in Gaza who lost his family during a bombing in 2006. Now, as a father, he’s desperately trying to shield his own children from the horrors of war.
