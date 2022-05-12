LA Times Today: In Ukraine, war turned everyday civilians into heroes

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Nearly 5.8 million people have fled Ukraine for other countries but some have stayed behind to put their skills to work holding up what’s left of their homeland.



L.A. Times staff writer Kate Linthicum told us about the heroic DJ, the architect, the student and many others fighting Vladimir Putin in the ways they know how.