LA Times Today: A halfway war pulses on Israel’s border with Lebanon. Will it escalate?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah continue to mount. Over the weekend, the Israeli minister of defense threatened, “What we can do in Gaza, we can do in Beirut.”
Biden administration officials are concerned about the threat of a wider regional conflict escalating.
L.A. Times middle east bureau chief Nabih Bulos wrote about the halfway war on Lebanon’s border with Israel.
Biden administration officials are concerned about the threat of a wider regional conflict escalating.
L.A. Times middle east bureau chief Nabih Bulos wrote about the halfway war on Lebanon’s border with Israel.