LA Times Today: ICE released sick detainees, avoided liability for deaths

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported nine detainee deaths while in ICE custody.



An investigation by the L.A. Times revealed a pattern of releasing critically ill detainees to hospitals, underscoring longstanding concerns by advocates about the completeness of ICE reporting.



L.A. Times immigration reporter Andrea Castillo uncovered some of their stories.