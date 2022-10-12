LA Times Today: Mass protests roil Iran over a young woman’s death, but can they succeed?

The death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police has sparked widespread outrage and ongoing protests within Iran and abroad.



Here in the Southland, protesters took to the streets of downtown L.A. on October 1, marching in solidarity with protesters in Tehran.



L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos has been covering the story and joined us with the details.