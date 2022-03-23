LA Times Today: They were born after U.S.-led forces invaded Iraq. Now they face a bleak future

This past weekend marked the 19th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.



It was supposed to bring change to a country battered by human rights abuses, poverty, and unwanted wars.



But the Iraqis born after the invasion are now teenagers and their lives have been filled with turmoil and death. And they wonder — what will become of them?



L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos wrote about it and joined us from Beirut.