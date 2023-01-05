LA Times Today: ‘January 6th’ filmmakers on the shocking events of the U.S. Capitol attack

As we near the two-year anniversary of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, a new documentary examines the shocking events of the day from the perspective of people who experienced it first-hand.



In the new film “January 6th,” directors Jules and Gédéon Naudet, the creative team behind documentaries such as “9/11” and “November 13: Attack on Paris,” provide a comprehensive look at the Capitol riots.