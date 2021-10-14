At least 46 killed in Taiwanese apartment building inferno

Business
California
Climate & Environment
Entertainment & Arts
En Español
Food
Housing & Homelessness
Image
Lifestyle
Obituaries
Opinion
Politics
Science
Sports
Travel
World & Nation
All Sections
_________________
Newsletters
Photography
Podcasts
Video
_________________
About Us
About Us
Archives
Company News
eNewspaper
For the Record
Got a Tip?
L.A. Times Careers
L.A. Times Store
L.A. Times Studios
News App: Apple IOS
News App: Google Play
Newsroom Directory
Public Affairs
Reprints, Rights & Permissions
About Us
Archives
Company News
eNewspaper
For the Record
Got a Tip?
L.A. Times Careers
L.A. Times Store
L.A. Times Studios
News App: Apple IOS
News App: Google Play
Newsroom Directory
Public Affairs
Reprints, Rights & Permissions
Advertising
Place an Ad
Classifieds
Coupons
People on the Move
Find/Post Jobs
Local Ads Marketplace
Media Kit: Why the L.A. Times?
Hot Property Sections
Place an Open House
Sotheby’s International Realty
Place an Ad
Classifieds
Coupons
People on the Move
Find/Post Jobs
Local Ads Marketplace
Media Kit: Why the L.A. Times?
Hot Property Sections
Place an Open House
Sotheby’s International Realty
Bestcovery
B2B Publishing
Business Visionaries
Hot Property
Crossword & Games
L.A. Times Events
L.A. Times Store
Subscriptions
Manage Subscription
EZPAY
Delivery Issue
eNewspaper
Students & Educators
Subscribe
Subscriber Terms
Manage Subscription
EZPAY
Delivery Issue
eNewspaper
Students & Educators
Subscribe
Subscriber Terms
Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times |
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
CA Notice of Collection
|
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sections
California
Entertainment
Sports
Food
Climate
Opinion
|
Place an Ad
Coupons
Crossword
eNewspaper
Show Search
Search Query
Submit Search
Breaking News
FDA panel recommends authorization of Moderna booster shots
×
Facebook
Twitter
Show more sharing options
Share
Close extra sharing options
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
Copy Link URL
Copied!
Print
World & Nation
At least 46 killed in Taiwanese apartment building inferno
The 13-story building that burned in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung was home to many poor, elderly and disabled people, neighbors said.
Oct. 14, 2021
12:44 PM PT
Facebook
Twitter
Show more sharing options
Share
Close extra sharing options
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
Copy Link URL
Copied!
Print
World & Nation
Videos: Latest