LA Times Today: They refuse to leave Kharkiv’s worst-hit neighborhood. ‘We believe in our victory’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has been a target since the earliest days of the Russian invasion. Intense shelling has destroyed most of the city of 1.4 million. Yet many Ukrainians have chosen to stay and are refusing to leave their homes.



L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos has been on the ground in Ukraine covering the war with photographer Carolyn Cole. He’s returned to Los Angeles briefly and is here to talk about Kharkiv’s worst-hit neighborhood.