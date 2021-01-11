Biden receives 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, three weeks after getting his first one with television cameras rolling in an attempt to to reassure the American public that the inoculations are safe. Speaking to reporters after getting his shot, Biden said he has confidence in his COVID-19 combating team to hit ambitious vaccination-rate targets after he takes office Jan. 20. He also called the current rate of thousands of people dying daily “beyond the pale.”