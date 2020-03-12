Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share
World & Nation

Trump suspends travel from Europe to battle coronavirus

March 11, 2020
6:42 PM
Share
President Trump announced the United States was suspending all travel to much of Europe for 30 days to combat the coronavirus and called for payroll tax relief to help the struggling economy.
World & Nation