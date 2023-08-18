LA Times Today: As Lahaina mourns tragedy, another crisis is coming
The trauma caused by the fires in Lahaina is still too fresh to fully comprehend. Yes, one day Lahaina will rebuild, but will its people, rich in history and community, be able to stay?
L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria holds a special place in her heart for Lahaina. She and her family vacation annually in Maui.
In her column, she wondered how the chaos of climate change might forever change the soul of that island community.
