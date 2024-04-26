LATT: The L.A. Guild of Puppetry keeps growing

Puppetry is an ancient art form going back 4000 years. And for nearly the last seventy years, the L.A. Guild of Puppetry has created it’s own space for professionals and enthusiasts to network and revel in the art of puppetry. Over the last year, membership has grown to two hundred, making it the largest puppet guild in America.