LA Times Today: ‘Fresh out of aloha.’ As tourists return to West Maui, some Hawaiians rethink the aloha spirit
The Hawaiian Islands are famous for the aloha spirit. It’s a concept that is rooted in native Hawaiian culture. But aloha has been commodified by businesses and resorts which cater to tourists.
Now, as locals on Maui are recovering from the devastation and trauma of the Maui fire, some are saying they’re fresh out of aloha for tourists.
L.A. Times national correspondent Jenny Jarvie traveled to Maui and brought Lisa McRee the story.
