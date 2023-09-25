LA Times Today: Maui residents consider moving to Las Vegas, the ‘ninth island’
In the weeks since fire tore through the island of Maui, thousands of residents have slowly started to rebuild. But as they face a long and difficult road, some Maui residents have considered leaving the island to live on the mainland where the cost of living is lower and there are more job opportunities.
L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem wrote about why so many Hawaiians are heading to Las Vegas.
