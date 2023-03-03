LA Times Today: Mexico’s former drug czar found guilty of taking payoffs to protect cartels

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Mexico’s former chief of public security, Genaro Garcia Luna, has been convicted in the United States of taking millions of dollars in bribes from drug traffickers — including the Sinaloa cartel.



Why was he tried here? And what does this mean to the fight against corruption in Mexico and the flow of drugs into the U.S.?



L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick McDonnell brought the story.