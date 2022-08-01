LA Times Today: Why the FBI is investigating surrogates in Mexico

For some couples hoping to start a family, surrogacy is the only viable option. Unfortunately, the process is completely unaffordable for many.



So, when a San Diego company offered surrogacies for a fraction of the typical cost, many would-be parents jumped at the chance. Sadly, things didn’t go as planned.



L.A. Times national correspondent Emily Baumgaertner investigated the story of a deal too good to be true, the couples left with empty nurseries and the woman behind it all.