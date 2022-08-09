LA Times Today: Doctors in abortion-ban states fear prosecution

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ten states banned abortions outright after six weeks — a point where most women do not even know they are pregnant.



In some states, there is an exception to the abortion bans if the mother’s life is in danger.



But doctors face uncertainty on when or if they are allowed to step in and provide care for their pregnant patients.



L.A. Times national correspondent Emily Baumgaertner wrote about the challenges doctors and their patients are facing.