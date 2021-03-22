Today’s Headlines: Scenes along the border

An up-close look at the increase in asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Scenes Along the Border

As darkness fell on the banks of the Rio Grande a few miles west of Roma, Texas, cellphones glowed amid the reeds. Smugglers could be heard inflating rubber rafts they have been using to ferry hundreds of migrant families and youths to the U.S. along this one stretch of the river.

“Put it in the water,” they told the migrants in Spanish. “Get inside!”

With border crossings from Mexico approaching a two-decade high, such scenes and sounds of migrants streaming across the water take place nightly in the Rio Grande Valley. More than 130,000 migrants have already been encountered there by U.S. Customs and Border Protection since October, more than the total for the entire previous 12-month period — 90,206.

“We all came with dreams,” said Jenny Orejana, 28, who was deported Sunday with her daughter Alicia the day after they crossed the river. They sat, dejected, near a bridge, Alicia still wearing the bracelet Border Patrol had issued her showing her age: 7. Instead of joining friends in Philadelphia, Orejana was stuck, resigned to returning to Honduras, but unclear how she would get there.

Asylum seekers who have just crossed the Rio Grande River in boats with smugglers wait for directions from Border Patrol agents before being processed. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

An exodus from Central America was already underway after last year’s devastating back-to-back hurricanes and economic decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, when human smugglers began pushing the belief that the end of the Trump administration opened the border.

But since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. has been deporting migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum in the U.S., a policy the Trump administration started and that President Biden has continued.

Though the Biden administration has urged people thinking of migrating north not to leave their homes, for many of the asylum seekers living in a growing cluster of tents right next to the San Diego-Tijuana border, the message to stay home is not helpful, nor are the administration’s promises of long-term migration solutions for the region. They left their homes long ago.

Will the United Front Hold?

As the effort to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom from office intensifies, a critical question is whether another Democrat jumps into the race to replace him. No candidate has come forward yet, but many political experts believe it is inevitable.

Democratic contenders could come from a handful of categories: an impatient progressive frustrated by the logjam for top statewide seats, a candidate with nothing to lose, a rich neophyte or a party pick, if Democratic leaders ultimately decide it’s too risky not to have a backup plan.

The signature verification process for the recall petition is expected to take weeks, but rumors are already swirling about potential candidates quietly talking to donors and allies.

More Politics

‘We Will Not Be Silent’

Over the weekend, Asian Americans and their supporters gathered across California and the nation in response to last week’s shooting rampage in the Atlanta area, which claimed eight lives, including six women of Asian descent — which came amid a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

In Alhambra, hundreds of people gathered at a “Stop Asian Hate” vigil to honor the shooting victims. In San Francisco, a rally was large, colorful, almost festive — but marked by testimonials of anguish and recollections of racist encounters.

Thousands of miles away, in Atlanta, as families mourned the victims, a diverse crowd gathered in a park across from the Georgia state Capitol to demand justice and to denounce racism, xenophobia and misogyny. And in Pittsburgh, actress Sandra Oh encouraged protesters to help and look out for each other.

New Rules for Schools

Students in California are now allowed to sit 3 feet apart in classrooms — instead of 4 or 6 feet — in guidelines state officials issued after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed that standard for schools. It’s a major change in policy that will exert pressure on local officials for a faster and more complete reopening of campuses.

Local education leaders will have the final say, and Los Angeles Unified Supt. Austin Beutner said that L.A. schools would stick with the 6-foot rule. But as schools debate the particulars of bringing students and teachers back to classrooms, numerous public school campuses have now been open for months in rural Northern California.

There were far fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in this sparsely populated region than in urban areas. For those that reopened first, this school year has been an education.

More Top Coronavirus Headlines

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

FROM THE ARCHIVES

On this date in 1941, actor Jimmy Stewart was sworn into the U.S. Army. He was the first top-ranked Hollywood star to enter military service during the United States’ mobilization before World War ll.

The ceremony — as reported the next day in the L.A. Times — was a media event: “As he entered the induction station newspapermen, photographers and newsreel cameramen were on hand to record the scenes. Portable lights were hung up and news cameramen directed the star who would probably earn $100,000 a picture as a result of his Academy Award.

“Upstairs he filled out questionnaires. Bulbs snapped. One of them popped showering the room with glass, but no one was injured.…

“Declared mentally and physically fit by Army doctors, Stewart stepped in line with 41 other young men and sworn into the military by Col. John A. Robenson, Southern California district recruiting officer.”

During World War II, Stewart rose to rank of colonel and flew 20 bomber missions over Germany. After the war, Stewart stayed in the military, eventually becoming a brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force reserve.

March 22, 1941: Actor James “Jimmy” Stewart, third from right in front row, being sworn into the U.S. Army. ( Los Angeles Times)

CALIFORNIA

NATION-WORLD

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

BUSINESS

SPORTS

OPINION

WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING

ONLY IN CALIFORNIA

Dr. Andrew Liu in Vacaville has merged his love of Broadway musicals and his mission to promote COVID-19 vaccine safety into a creative reimagining of “My Shot” from “Hamilton.” Troubled by the reluctance of some to get the vaccine, he began writing lyrics to promote the virus-fighting shots to the tune of the song from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit 2015 musical. He recruited six other local healthcare workers, including his wife, to perform it. It took about three months to record, shoot and edit the video project with the help of a local filmmaker.

