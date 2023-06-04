Today’s Headlines: State of Florida appears to have arranged to send migrants to Sacramento

People stand at the U.S.-Mexico border in Somerton, Ariz., in May 2023.

State of Florida appears to have arranged to send migrants to Sacramento

More than a dozen migrants from South America who were recently flown on a chartered jet from New Mexico and dropped off in Sacramento were carrying documents indicating that their transportation was arranged by the state of Florida, the California attorney general’s office said Sunday.

The documents appear to show that the flight was arranged through the Florida Division of Emergency Management and that it was part of the state’s migrant transportation program, according to a spokesperson with the attorney general’s office who did not want to be identified.

Their arrival, for which no politician or organization has yet to publicly claim responsibility, adds fuel to a controversy over similar ploys by conservative politicians in Republican-led states.

L.A. asked Congress for millions to address homelessness. But getting the cash isn’t certain

With a broken elevator and a spotty HVAC system, the Gower Street Apartments in Hollywood badly needed some updates. Is federal funding the answer?

The $4 million that could flow from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles to spruce them up exemplifies one way Mayor Karen Bass is using her experience in Congress to try to address the city’s most pressing problem.

Earmarks, which are now known as Community Project Funding, were brought back in 2021 after a decade-long ban in Congress. Their return rekindled a debate over whether lawmakers should be allowed to direct tax dollars to favored projects in their districts — a debate that is, somewhat surprisingly, playing out among three California Democrats vying to succeed Dianne Feinstein.

How California, land of Nixon and Reagan, turned blue and changed American politics

In 1992, Arkansas’ five-term governor Bill Clinton became the first Democratic presidential candidate in nearly three decades to carry California, the political birthplace of Richard M. Nixon and Ronald Reagan. He won just 46% of the vote.

But his victory and a repeat in 1996 — the product of relentless courtship and a fire hose of federal spending — helped color California a lasting shade of blue and dramatically reshaped the fight for the White House.

It also augured a major partisan shift throughout the West, writes columnist Mark Z. Barabak in a new series that explores the forces that remade the political map.

President Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls U.S. back from brink of unprecedented default.

California lawmakers are weighing legislation that would exempt those who wear religious or cultural headdresses — such as a turban or patka — from wearing helmets when riding a motorcycle.

Directors Guild reaches deal on a new contract with the studios

The Directors Guild of America said it has reached a “historic deal” with the major studios on a new three-year film and TV contract.

In a statement, the DGA negotiating committee said that it reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that includes wage increases, a new structure to pay foreign residuals and restrictions on the use of AI.

The agreement ends what many had predicted would be contentious negotiations, but it’s unclear what effect it will have on the standoff with writers, who have been on strike since May 2.

What’s the cost to cool Los Angeles? City explores a cooling mandate for all rental units

Los Angeles officials want to know what it would take to require every rental unit in the city to have an air conditioner or central air.

Just last year, Southern California was gripped by a 10-day heat wave in which Los Angeles County emergency crews had responded to 146 calls classified as “heat.”

“At this point in the climate emergency, the ability to cool one’s home cannot be considered a luxury and rather must be treated as a necessity,” Los Angeles City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez said in her motion proposing the feasibility study, which would include a cost estimate for updating the city’s building code. The council approved the motion Wednesday.

CALIFORNIA

District, union deal extends L.A. school year and restores 3-week winter break. A sweeping agreement announced Friday between unions and Los Angeles school officials will be subject to a ratification vote next week. It also resolves a number of legal issues, some of which could have proved to be important test cases for future labor negotiations.

‘He instigated a lot of hatred’: Dolores Huerta, San Diegans call to remove Pete Wilson statue downtown. Community advocates who since 2020 have been pushing for the removal of a downtown San Diego statue of former mayor and Gov. Pete Wilson garnered the support of labor leader Dolores Huerta. But the statue’s owners are insistent that it won’t budge.

Rare wolverine spotted in California, second confirmed specimen in a century. Over a two-week period in May, the wolverine was reported twice in Inyo National Forest and once in Yosemite National Park. The animals, which are common in Canada, can travel great distances.

NATION-WORLD

One party has governed Mexico’s biggest state for a century. It looks as if that is about to change. The Institutional Revolutionary Party, known as the PRI, dominated by rigging elections, buying off labor unions and suppressing dissent. In gubernatorial elections Sunday, what was long seen as unthinkable is now widely expected: The party will lose one of its last strongholds.

Error in signaling system blamed for deadly train crash in India. The derailment in eastern India that killed 275 people and injured hundreds happened after an electronic signaling system led a train to wrongly change tracks, officials said Sunday.

How Erdogan rode to reelection on a nationalist wave. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in for a historic third presidential term Saturday. A masterful, nostalgia-filled campaign won him reelection and set him up to realize the vision he calls “Turkey’s Century.”

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

The survival of Elliot Page. The actor opens up with the release of “Pageboy,” a memoir in which he reckons with his journey to self-acceptance. Raw, harrowing and often heartbreaking to read, it comes out this week, at a moment when the trans community is facing even more danger than when he started writing it just over a year ago.

Brian Cox hasn’t seen the ‘Succession’ finale: ‘When I’m over, it’s over.’ Cox, who plays Logan, admitted Sunday that he hasn’t watched the final episode of the hit HBO drama. However, the Scottish actor claimed he already “knew how it was going to end because ... Logan had already set it up.”

Kristen Welker will succeed Chuck Todd on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ in September. NBC News is passing the baton on its long-running Sunday public affairs program “Meet the Press.” Chuck Todd told viewers Sunday he is leaving the moderator’s chair on the 75-year-old program.

BUSINESS

YouTube changes policy to allow false claims about past U.S. presidential elections. The platform will stop removing content that falsely claims the 2020 election or other past U.S. presidential elections were marred by “widespread fraud, errors or glitches,” changing course several years after banning such claims.

Twitter executive responsible for content safety resigns. An executive responsible for safety and content moderation has left the company after owner Elon Musk publicly complained about the platform’s handling of posts about transgender people. The departure pointed to a fresh wave of turmoil at Twitter.

SPORTS

Dodger Stadium game-day workers protest, threaten to go on strike. Hundreds of Dodger Stadium game-day workers could go on strike as early as next month if the Dodgers do not meet their contract demands by the end of June, the union representing the employees said.

Meet the man behind the Miami Heat’s new style of Showtime. Jesse Saenz, whose life was shaped by rough days in Las Vegas and Redlands, has created an elite club underneath the Miami Heat’s arena, where he’s known as “The Conductor.”

OPINION

Why are we still freaking out about families with two mommies or daddies in L.A.? It’s been more than 33 years since the first mainstream book normalizing same-sex parenting was published. And yet, a raucous protest at a North Hollywood elementary school that was holding an assembly aligned with LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations required a phalanx of LAPD officers to break up skirmishes, writes columnist Sandy Banks.

How the U.S. is repeating Europe’s failed migration policies. As a scholar researching European migration policies, I find the outsourcing and relocation of immigration operations outside a country’s borders all too familiar. But Europe’s externalization policies haven’t worked.

ONLY IN L.A.

(Harrison Freeman / For The Times)

How the Science Guy spends a Sunday in L.A. When Bill Nye isn’t teaching viewers how to save the planet, he rides his bike, eats oysters and contemplates the universe with his wife, Liza Mundy. He starts a day off with a farmers market trip, baking scones and maybe a trip to the model train store. Here’s what else he’d do.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

June 1947: Aurora Springer, district attorney’s secretary, exhibits $40,000 worth of opium found concealed beneath candy in a box. (Los Angeles Times / UCLA Archives)

Opium isn’t a traditional flavor for fine chocolates, but that’s what authorities in Los Angeles County found in a box they obtained in June 1947.

According to a June 5, 1947, story in The Times, federal and local officials had discovered the box while investigating a robbery and kidnapping ring. A man was accused of smuggling the opium by hiding it under the tray of chocolates in the box. They recovered 40 sticks of the drug, each about six inches long and valued at $1,000 — almost $14,000 today.

