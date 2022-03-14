LA Times Today: Two years in, what’s the toll on frontline workers? One nurse explains

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Nurse Camille Davis of Mount Sinai Hospital first joined us on LA Times Today in April 2020. She shared heartbreaking stories, not just of patients suffering from COVID-19, but of doctors and nurses performing heroic work.



Two years into the pandemic, she once again shares her reflections.