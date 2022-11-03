LA Times Today: Nury Martinez’s resignation won’t ‘deal with Latino anti-Blackness,’ experts say

The fallout from the leaked audio scandal continues to reverberate across the city of L.A. and the nation. The sentiments on the tape revealed an ugly truth about anti-Black racism amongst some Latinos. Experts say resignations alone won’t address the larger issue of bias.



L.A. Times political reporter Erin Logan wrote about anti-Blackness within Latino communities and joined us with details.