LA Times Today: Portland’s tolerance for homeless services, camps is tested

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Portland, Oregon, like L.A., is a city known for its progressive politics. Homelessness is an intractable issue there, just as it is here.



Angela Hart, from Kaiser Health News, reports the limits of Portland’s compassion are being tested.