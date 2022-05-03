LA Times Today: Can the U.S. deter Putin from using nuclear weapons in Ukraine?

In 1983, at the height of the Cold War, 100 million people tuned in to watch “The Day After,” the highest rated television film in history until 2009 and the most fully realized dramatic example of nuclear war, but not the first warning.



But after years of negotiations between President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev, and the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, on December, 25, 1991, the Soviet Flag flew over the Kremlin for the last time, with former Soviet republics like Ukraine and Georgia and Belarus among others declaring themselves independent states. And the world breathed a sigh of relief!



But in the last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin has revived nuclear nightmares as his invasion of Ukraine falters.



LA Times Columnist, Doyle McManus, joins us to talk about what threats are real.