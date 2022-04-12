LA Times Today: Calls for a Putin war-crimes trial

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilian bodies were discovered in the suburbs around Kyiv — some bearing marks of torture and execution after Russian troops left the area.



Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the United Nations Security Council demanding accountability for Russia’s alleged war crimes.



L.A. Times foreign correspondent Patrick McDonnell joins us from Kyiv, Ukraine.