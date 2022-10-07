LA Times Today: Meet the women hunting giant pythons ‘eating everything’ in the Everglades

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Burmese python is among the largest species of snakes on earth — capable of growing more than 23 feet long.



Stretchy ligaments in their jaw allow them to swallow animals up to five times as wide as their head.



While the International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed the pythons as a vulnerable species, they are thriving in parts of Florida and wreaking havoc on the ecosystem.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Susanne Rust wrote about the women in Florida who are hunting the snakes to protect the environment.