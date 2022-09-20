LA Times Today: Key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As most of Southern California slept, history took place in England as the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II commenced in London’s Westminster Abbey where she was coronated 70 years ago in 1952.



L.A. Times foreign correspondent, Nabih Bulos joins us from London with more.