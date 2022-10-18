LA Times Today: After Hurricane Ian, a low-lying Florida city starts to rebuild. Should it?

Communities in Florida continue to try and put their lives back together after Hurricane Ian ripped through the southwest part of the state.



It was the deadliest hurricane to strike Florida since 1935.



L.A. Times reporter Jenny Jarvie wrote if some of the low-lying cities like Cape Coral should rebuild even with more intense hurricanes, rising sea levels, and heavier rain in the forecast.