LA Times Today: Iraq is the war no one wants to remember. As an Iraqi American, I can never forget

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Twenty years ago this week, a U.S.-led coalition unleashed a bombardment on the capital city of Iraq, destroying buildings and bridges. The torching of Baghdad was the start of the Iraq War and what the U.S. military called Operation Shock and Awe.



L.A. Times staff writer Lorraine Ali says, “It’s the war no one wants to remember — and the one, as an Iraqi American, I’ll never forget.”