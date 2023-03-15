LA Times Today: A round barn rises, with grief and hope, in rural America

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A curious structure rises above the flat, fertile Oklahoma plains — a 5,000 square foot, domed barn stands 72 feet tall and is visible for miles.



Jay Branson has been working in this dome for years, using skills he’s learned along the way.



L.A. Times reporter and Jay’s great-niece Hailey Branson-Potts joined L.A. Times Today with more on why this story is very personal.