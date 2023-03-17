LA Times Today: Lots of Russian soldiers want to surrender. Ukraine makes it easier with a high-tech hotline

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, one of Russia’s greatest advantages is the sheer number of troops it can send into the fight. But not all of those soldiers believe in Russia’s invasion.



Many soldiers have called a Ukrainian-run hotline asking to surrender.



L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King was in Ukraine and wrote about the hotline.