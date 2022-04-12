LA Times Today: A safe place to get high — and avoid an overdose, amid surge in deaths

For the first time ever, 100,000 lives were cut short in 2021 as a result of drug overdoses. Activists in major cities have been calling for the establishment of safe injection sites for years. Now in the wake of mounting overdose deaths, the idea is being given serious consideration.



L.A. Times national correspondent Kurtis Lee wrote about these harm reduction measures.