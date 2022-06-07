LA Times Today: The limits to school security become clear as parents demand answers after Texas shooting

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, district officials in southern California are trying to reassure parents that kids are safe at school. But they also have to contend with risk factors beyond the schoolyard.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume wrote about the limits to school security.