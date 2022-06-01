LA Times Today: A SoCal event producer is using her skills to help Ukrainians cross into Poland

Last month, we spoke to an event producer from Southern California who has brought some of the region’s biggest events to life.



From festivals like Electric Daisy Carnival to red carpet premieres and the Super Bowl, she’s done it all.



Now, she’s using her skills to help Ukrainians flee the war and cross over the border safely into Poland.