Puerto Rico governor says he will not seek reelection but does not resign

Puerto Rico’s embattled governor — who had gone almost entirely silent in the days since thousands of protesters began demanding his resignation — dug in his heels Sunday, refusing to step down.

But in a four-minute speech, streamed live on Facebook, Gov. Ricardo Rossello said that he would not seek reelection and that he would step down as president of his New Progressive Party.

Insisting that he loved the island and had considered the calls for him to resign, he said, “Puerto Rican brothers and sisters … I have heard you and I hear you today…. I’ve made mistakes and I apologize.”

Rossello has faced fierce criticism after messages between him and several of his top aides leaked, in which the men used homophobic and sexist language and joked about victims of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in September 2017. Another major demonstration is expected Monday after ones held in the last week that drew thousands of people into the streets of San Juan.

Rossello, in his remarks, acknowledged that he had invited criticism but planned for now to continue on the job. Minutes later, truck drivers passing through the cobblestone streets of Old San Juan began blaring their horns and people chanted: “Renuncia! Renuncia!” It wasn’t enough, they said; they want him to resign.