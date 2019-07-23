Boris Johnson wins race to be U.K. prime minister

Boris Johnson, a British politician best known for his eccentric and unpredictable ways, overwhelmingly won a party leadership contest on Tuesday that also anoints him as the country’s next prime minister. He is expected to take up the post Wednesday.

Johnson, 55, will immediately face an array of crises. A hard-line Brexiter, he insists Britain will depart the European Union as scheduled on Oct. 31. He also confronts high tensions with Iran over oil shipping in the Persian Gulf and a brewing rebellion within the ranks of his own party.

President Trump swiftly tweeted his congratulations, without waiting for Johnson to formally take office. “Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” the president wrote. “He will be great!”

Because of the quirks of the British political system, only dues-paying members of the governing Conservative Party — just 160,000 people — were eligible to vote in the leadership contest. That means that the new prime minister was in effect picked by less than 1% of the electorate, chosen by a group that is older, wealthier and more likely to be white than the average voter.

“We are going to energize the country, and we are going to get Brexit done!” Johnson declared in his acceptance speech.

Johnson had been heavily favored to triumph over rival Jeremy Hunt, the foreign minister, and the lopsided tally announced on Tuesday was in line with those expectations: 92,153 votes for for Johnson and 46,656 for Hunt. Turnout was 87.4%.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who stayed on in a caretaker capacity after resigning as party leader last month, will formally tender her resignation Wednesday to Queen Elizabeth II. May and her predecessor David Cameron were both done in by Brexit, with May struggling for three years to win lawmakers’ approval for a deal to depart the EU.

Johnson, a former foreign minister, has insisted that if no Brexit accord can be reached, he is willing to “crash out” of the bloc without a deal — a scenario most economists have said would be financially disastrous for Britain and have serious repercussions for the global economy.

Johnson insists that a “can-do” attitude will allow Britain to either strike a favorable deal with the EU or weather the hardships of a no-deal exit. But several key Cabinet ministers have already announced they would not serve in a government under Johnson unless he backs off from his “do or die” stance on an Oct. 31 departure. And the Conservatives hold only a slim parliamentary majority.

The EU has already ruled out substantial changes to the deal it struck with May, which she repeatedly failed to get through Parliament. After the vote, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, tweeted, “We look forward to working constructively” with Johnson.

