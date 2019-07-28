Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Woman due to replace Puerto Rico governor doesn’t want the job

Then-Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez answers reporters’ questions, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 28, 2019
12:23 PM
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — 

The woman who is due to replace Puerto Rico’s embattled governor amid a political crisis says she doesn’t want the job.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez said Sunday in a Twitter post that she hopes Gov. Ricardo Rossello will appoint a secretary of State before resigning Aug. 2 as planned.

Former Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marin would have been next in line, according to the U.S. territory’s Constitution. But he is one of more than a dozen officials who have resigned since someone leaked an obscenity-laced group chat in which Rossello and close advisors insulted people including women and victims of Hurricane Maria.

Vazquez, who is next in line, said she has told Rossello about her wishes. Her comments come as Puerto Ricans also demand her ouster amid the political crisis.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
