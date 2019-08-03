What we know about Patrick Crusius, the suspect in the El Paso massacre

The suspect in the killing of at least 20 people in El Paso posted an online manifesto before starting on the deadly rampage that was described by Texas law enforcement and political leaders as hate-filled and racist.

Media reports have identified 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, as the suspect in the shooting Saturday at a Walmart in the border city.

Although authorities did not publicly confirm his identify or describe the precise contents of the manifesto, a document posted on the website 8chan hours before the rampage spoke about the “invasion” of Latino immigrants and said the writer agreed with the shooter who killed worshipers at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. That document was posted by an anonymous user who posted another document under the file name “P._Crusius.” That file was taken down, and it is not clear what it contained.

A Twitter account that appeared to belong to Crusius was shut down Saturday evening. Tweets on the account had praised President Trump and, in particular, his effort to build a wall along the U.S- Mexico border.

Daniel Heo of Plano, Texas, told The Times that he attended elementary school with Crusius and remembers playing basketball and soccer with him during recess. They attended kindergarten together at Beverly Elementary School in Plano, according to Heo, 20.

Heo said he fell out of touch with Crusius after elementary school. It wasn’t until Saturday, when he received a text message from his friend about the shooting and how Crusius was a suspect, that Heo remembered him.

“I’m shocked. I remember him being a nice kid,” Heo said.