World & Nation

What we know about Patrick Crusius, the suspect in the El Paso massacre

El Paso
Law enforcement agencies patrol the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso on Saturday.
(Joel Angel Juarez / AFP/Getty Images)
By Adam Elmahrek
Melissa EtehadMatthew Ormseth
Aug. 3, 2019
6:24 PM
The suspect in the killing of at least 20 people in El Paso posted an online manifesto before starting on the deadly rampage that was described by Texas law enforcement and political leaders as hate-filled and racist.

Media reports have identified 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, as the suspect in the shooting Saturday at a Walmart in the border city.

Although authorities did not publicly confirm his identify or describe the precise contents of the manifesto, a document posted on the website 8chan hours before the rampage spoke about the “invasion” of Latino immigrants and said the writer agreed with the shooter who killed worshipers at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. That document was posted by an anonymous user who posted another document under the file name “P._Crusius.” That file was taken down, and it is not clear what it contained.

A Twitter account that appeared to belong to Crusius was shut down Saturday evening. Tweets on the account had praised President Trump and, in particular, his effort to build a wall along the U.S- Mexico border.

Daniel Heo of Plano, Texas, told The Times that he attended elementary school with Crusius and remembers playing basketball and soccer with him during recess. They attended kindergarten together at Beverly Elementary School in Plano, according to Heo, 20.

Heo said he fell out of touch with Crusius after elementary school. It wasn’t until Saturday, when he received a text message from his friend about the shooting and how Crusius was a suspect, that Heo remembered him.

“I’m shocked. I remember him being a nice kid,” Heo said.

Adam Elmahrek
Adam Elmahrek is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He started his journalism career in 2010 at the nonprofit news website Voice of OC, where he broke award-winning stories that exposed corruption in municipal government around Orange County. In 2013, he uncovered a land swap between a powerful local politician and a government contractor that led to federal and local criminal investigations. Since joining The Times in 2016, he has written about political consultants paid with public money to read news stories, and a government official who made hundreds of thousands of dollars by falling headfirst into a wall. He also exposed the failings of a public corruption task force that accomplished little before it collapsed.
Melissa Etehad
Reporter Melissa Etehad is an Iranian American who enjoys writing about national and international issues. She received her master’s in journalism from Columbia University and a bachelor’s in international affairs from UC San Diego and has reported from the Middle East and Europe. She previously worked at Al Jazeera English and the Washington Post’s foreign desk, where she covered the intersections of politics, religion and gender. She’s a native Farsi speaker. On her free time, you can probably find Etehad petting dogs and reading the news.
Matthew Ormseth
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
