Michael Brown’s father to call for reopening Ferguson investigation

On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, his father will publicly call for reopening the investigation into the white police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed 18-year-old.

Michael Brown Sr. says he will call on the prosecuting attorney to reopen the case when he speaks Friday at a rally outside the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Prosecuting Atty. Wesley Bell, St. Louis County’s first black prosecutor, took office in January after defeating seven-term incumbent Bob McCulloch.

McCulloch drew criticism for his handling of the investigation into the Aug. 9, 2014, shooting. Detractors said McCulloch guided the grand jury to its decision not to indict Darren Wilson.

The U.S. Department of Justice under then-President Obama also declined to charge Wilson, who resigned in November 2014.