Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Body found during search for missing London girl, Malaysian police say

Missing London girl
A poster of 15-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin is displayed on a window in Seremban, Malaysia.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 13, 2019
1:48 AM
Share
SEREMBAN, Malaysia — 

Malaysian police say rescuers have found the body of a Caucasian female in the forest surrounding a nature resort where a 15-year-old London girl was reported missing more than a week ago.

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop says officials are in the process of determining whether the body, which was found on Tuesday, is Nora Anne Quoirin.

The girl, who has learning and physical disabilities, was discovered missing by her family from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on Aug. 4.

World & Nation
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement