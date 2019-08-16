Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

NYPD: Objects found at subway station aren’t explosives

Subway evacuated
This still image provided by WABC-TV shows law enforcement standing in front of a New York City Subway entrance at the Oculus transportation hub after reports of a suspicious package on a subway platform on Friday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 16, 2019
5:54 AM
NEW YORK — 

Two suspicious objects that prompted an evacuation of a major lower Manhattan subway station during the morning commute Friday are not explosives, police said.

The bomb squad cleared the items found at the Fulton Street station, New York Police Department Counterterrorism Chief James Waters said on Twitter.

Waters posted photos of the objects, which looked like pressure cookers or crockpots.

“The suspicion is that they were placed there to suggest that they were electronic devices and possible bombs,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on WCBS-AM after the all clear was given.

Subway evacuated
A suspicious object that looks like a pressure cooker or electric crockpot sits on the floor of the New York City Subway platform on Friday.
(Associated Press)

The devices were found at the line that carries No. 2 and 3 trains around 7 a.m.

The station is a busy transit hub a few blocks from the World Trade Center.

In 2017, a would-be suicide attacker set off a homemade pipe bomb in an underground passageway at the Times Square subway station during rush hour, seriously injuring himself.

