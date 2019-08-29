Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Hong Kong police arrest Joshua Wong and other activists on the eve of a banned protest march

Hong Kong arrests
Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, shown in a June 18 photo, reportedly were arrested by Hong Kong police Friday morning.
(Associated Press)
By Robyn DixonBeijing Bureau Chief 
Aug. 29, 2019
9:23 PM
SHANGHAI — 

Hong Kong police arrested two prominent activists Friday ahead of a major protest march Saturday banned by authorities, according to the activist movement Demosisto.

Joshua Wong, 22, head of Demosisto, the activist movement advocating self-determination for Hong Kong, was arrested about 7.30 a.m. on his way to the South Horizons subway station and pushed into an unmarked car before being taken to police headquarters, according to Demosisto.

Another Demosisto activist, Agnes Chow, a student, was arrested at her home, according to the organization.

Those arrests followed Thursday night’s detention of pro-independence campaigner Andy Chan at Hong Kong International Airport, where he was prevented from boarding a plane. Police said he was arrested for rioting and assaulting a police officer. Chan founded the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party, which was banned by authorities last September.

The arrests are likely to inflame tensions ahead of the banned march and could trigger further confrontations between police and protesters.

Early Thursday, China rotated new troops into Hong Kong and vowed to take steps to defend Hong Kong’s stability and democracy. Chinese officials said it was a routine troop rotation.

An editorial in the state-owned China Daily said Chinese soldiers based in Hong Kong would have “no reason to sit on their hands,” should the situation deteriorate.

Saturday’s march, organized by the Civil Human Rights Front, was calling for universal suffrage — one of the five demands of the protest movement — five years after the 2014 Umbrella Movement, which failed to win democratic change.

Robyn Dixon
Robyn Dixon is a foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. She has reported from China, sub-Saharan Africa, Russia, the Caucasus, Central Asia and other parts of the former Soviet Union, as well as Afghanistan and Iraq. Dixon spent 10 years in Moscow, traveling extensively to Ukraine, Georgia and Tajikistan and across Russia. She started as a cub reporter in her home city of Melbourne, Australia. After doing every conceivable job, including writing a daily TV column and covering national politics in Canberra, she went to Moscow for the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age, sister papers of the Fairfax group in Australia. In 1999, Dixon moved to The Times’ Moscow bureau. She became the Johannesburg bureau chief in 2003 and moved to Beijing in 2018.
