World & Nation

Third image surfaces of Justin Trudeau in blackface

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau makes a statement Sept. 18 on his campaign plane about a 2001 photo of himself in dark makeup.
(Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press )
By Associated Press
Sep. 19, 2019
6:58 AM
TORONTO — 

Another instance has emerged of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau using brown and blackface makeup during parties and talent shows as a younger man.

Canada’s Global News television network has broadcast a brief video of Trudeau in blackface while raising his hands in the air and sticking out his tongue.

The network says it obtained the tape but says it’s not clear when and where it was taken.

Time magazine on Wednesday published a photo of Trudeau at 29, wearing a turban and robe with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck. It was taken at a school’s “Arabian Nights” themed dinner. He also acknowledges performing a blackface version of Harry Belafonte’s “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” during a talent show.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
