World & Nation

39 people found dead in truck container in England

By Associated Press
Oct. 23, 2019
1:58 AM
LONDON — 

Police in southeastern England say 39 people were found dead in a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said Wednesday that authorities are in the process of trying to identify the 38 adults and one teenager. It is expected to be a lengthy process.

Mariner says the truck entered the country on Saturdayand that police were “working closely with our partners to investigate.”

A cordon has been put in place around Waterglade Industrial Park in Thurrock, which remains closed.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
