Former Pakistani leader Nawaz Sharif heads to London for medical treatment

Pakistan’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was convicted of corruption, traveled to London on Tuesday for medical treatment.

Sharif departed from Lahore after a court granted him permission to leave for four weeks for medical treatment. His conviction was earlier suspended for eight weeks on medical grounds.

Local television stations broadcast footage of Sharif boarding a plane, which was then shown in the air after takeoff.

The 69-year-old Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison on corruption charges in 2019. After his health deteriorated last month, he was rushed from his cell to a hospital in Lahore. While in the hospital, he suffered a minor heart attack.

Three times prime minister, Sharif was removed from office by the country’s Supreme Court in 2017 over corruption allegations. He denies the charge, saying he was politically victimized.

Elections later that year brought to power Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.